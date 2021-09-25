Russia urges the United States to “be more active” in reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the US to take a more active role in resuming stalled discussions aimed at restoring the Iran nuclear deal on Saturday.

Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations in New York that “it becomes evident” that they should be “more active” in “resolving all concerns related” to the agreement.

Lavrov went on to say that he hoped the Vienna talks with Iran, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany will continue “as soon as possible.”

The European-brokered negotiations aim for the US to return to the 2015 accord – which was sabotaged by former President Donald Trump – as well as for Iran to return to full compliance.

In 2018, Trump withdrew the United States from the accord, reimposing sanctions on Iran that had been removed as part of the deal.

Tehran has also backtracked on many of its commitments since then.

Iran no longer complies with provisions of the agreement, according to Lavrov, “simply because the United States has abandoned it.”

He went on to say that the reimposed sanctions on Iran had an impact on countries who “trade legally” with Tehran.

“These sanctions should be eased as part of the restoration of the nuclear deal,” he added, adding that Iran’s economy “should not be harmed by unilateral US actions.”

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has expressed interest in resuming the discussions, but his administration has expressed frustration with the deadlock.

Iran’s talks with the other five parties to revive the accord began in Vienna in April, but have been on hold since June, when ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi was elected president.

Iran agreed to a new compromise with the UN nuclear agency on the monitoring of its nuclear facilities earlier this month, keeping hopes of renewing the deal alive.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, indicated Friday that discussions would begin “very soon,” but the US said Tehran had not specified a timeline.