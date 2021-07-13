Russia Teases the Unveiling of a ‘Fundamentally New’ Military Aircraft

Next week, Russia will display a military aircraft it hopes would pique the curiosity of other countries, particularly “our competitors overseas.”

The project, which was developed by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is part of Rostec, Russia’s state-owned defense and technology research division, is being promoted through a cryptic marketing campaign.

On the first day of MAKC-2021, a biennial airshow held at Zhukovsky airport about 25 miles southeast of Moscow, Russia, the plane will be revealed.

A press statement from Rostec teased the publication, praising Russia as one of the few countries in the world with “full-cycle technologies for the manufacturing of modern aircraft systems.” The impending debut will be of a “fundamentally new military aircraft,” according to the press release.

It also lauded Russia’s position as a global leader in “producing combat aircraft,” implying that the new plane could be a fighter jet.

“We are confident that the new product produced by UAC experts will stir genuine interest not only in our country but also in other parts of the world, especially among our international competitors,” the statement continued.

Chess is a mysterious chess motif used in the aircraft’s promotion. The UAC website posted a countdown clock next to an image of a black knight chess piece at midnight Monday. Users were encouraged to “turn the chessboard” and watch a 34-second trailer.

The footage begins with a man peering out of a window in Dubai, before cutting to an unidentifiable plane coming from a hazy horizon.

c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c c # #uac #осте #rostec #2021#checkmate uac #осте #rostec rostec rostec rostec rostec rostec rostec rostec

ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah,

11 July 2021 — United Aircraft Corp (@UAC Russia)

The video then cuts between a chess game in New Delhi being interrupted by an urgent text and an unidentified serviceman being approached by a chopper in the Andes.

Crews in several countries’ uniforms can be seen in the backdrop of the aircraft’s front landing gear, and the many locales indicated could indicate potential markets. Before fading to black, the caption states, “Coming soon.”

The curiosity is heightened by the presence of a. This is a condensed version of the information.