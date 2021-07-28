Russia slams Joe Biden’s remarks on the economy as “inherently incorrect.”

As senior officials from both countries convened in Geneva for talks on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman claimed President Joe Biden’s harsh remarks about Russia’s economy were “inherently inaccurate.”

Biden told members of the US intelligence community on Tuesday that Russia’s economy is made up of “nuclear weapons and oil wells and nothing else.”

“He knows he’s in serious trouble, which, in my opinion, makes him even more dangerous,” Biden said of Putin.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov slammed Biden’s remarks, saying they were based on “wrong information and understanding of modern Russia.” Biden was speaking to the US intelligence community, according to Peskov, and “such rousing statements are in demand from this audience.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Despite a slew of other disputes that have thrown relations into disarray, senior officials from the US and Russia met on Wednesday for “substantive and professional” talks on arms control and other strategic problems, according to the State Department.

The State Department said the Geneva talks yielded no breakthroughs, but they did produce the bare minimum for a successful negotiation: an agreement to meet again in the context of talks backed by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the department said, “We remain dedicated, even in times of crisis, to preserving predictability and decreasing the danger of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear weapons.” When the two presidents met in Geneva last month, they decided to resume strategic talks.

It stated that “today’s conference in Geneva marked the start of this engagement with the Russian Federation.” “The US delegation covered US policy priorities and the current security environment, as well as national assessments of risks to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear arms control, and the format for future Strategic Stability Dialogue sessions,” according to the statement.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov represented the two countries. They agreed to convene another high-level round of talks in late September, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price. On Thursday, the US delegation will travel to Brussels to advise NATO partners on the talks, he said.

Since Trump’s election, the fundamental issues at stake in the strategic talks have taken on new significance. This is a condensed version of the information.