Russia Sets a New Daily High Despite an enforced holiday to prevent disease, COVID cases have increased.

Despite a mandatory week-long break imposed to stem the spread of the pandemic in Europe’s hardest-hit country, Russia has registered its highest daily number of coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Russian authorities announced that 41,335 new COVID cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours.

According to Tass, this was the highest daily total since the outbreak began, surpassing the previous high of 40,993 set on October 31.

There were also 1,188 coronavirus deaths reported within the same time period, as pressure mounts on the Kremlin, which has raised concerns about bed shortages and overworked medical personnel.

The current increase occurs despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of an enforced holiday from October 30 to November 7, which closed schools, businesses, gyms, and other non-essential services.

According to The Moscow Times, some businesses in the Russian capital stayed open out of financial need, risking fines of one million rubles ($14,000) due to a lack of state support throughout the pandemic and shutdown.

According to the news outlet Tass, the Novgorod area in the country’s northwest was the first to extend the non-working week by seven days.

The non-working period has also been extended in several other locations, including Tomsk in Siberia, Chelyabinsk in the Ural Mountains, and the Kursk and Bryansk regions southwest of Moscow.

Russian officials attribute the significant increase to inadequate immunization rates. According to the Associated Press, roughly 57.2 million full-course vaccinations have been administered, which represents less than 40% of the country’s population.

Russia boasted about being the first country to approve the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which it has exported to more than 70 countries despite being unable to fully inoculate its own people.

Meanwhile, The Lancet published a favorable evaluation of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine this week, claiming that it elicited a robust antibody response.

Vaccine apprehension has been attributed to the government’ confused messaging, uneven policies, incorrect statistics, and attempts to shift blame to the leaders of Russia’s republics and regions, according to Reuters, citing doctors and medical experts.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, digital passes will be used soon to allow people to enter public venues and events with proof of vaccination or recent recovery from coronavirus.

