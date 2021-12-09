Russia Security claims that a Ukrainian warship is posing a ‘threat’ by sailing into disputed waters.

As a crisis looms on the land border between the two Eastern European nations, Russia’s top security service has warned that a Ukrainian vessel heading for a disputed waterway between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov has disobeyed orders to turn around.

The Russian Federal Security Services, or FSB, issued a notice on Thursday stating that the Ukrainian Navy command ship Donbas was sailing “in the waters of the Sea of Azov towards the Kerch Strait,” a maritime chokepoint under Russian control since the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula amid political unrest in Ukraine in 2014.

The international referendum surrounding the annexation has been contested, and Ukraine has never acknowledged Russia’s sovereignty, leading to situations such as a November 2018 skirmish in which the FSB Coast Guard captured three Ukrainian Navy warships.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have risen anew as a result of a Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s Russian border, which has been under the control of Moscow-aligned separatists since 2014.

The Donbas, named after the eastern Ukrainian region at the heart of the seven-year conflict, was reported by the FSB to have left Mariupol port at 9:12 a.m. local time on Wednesday and sailed toward the Kerch Strait without having submitted an application as required by a Russian Ministry of Transportation law enacted in October 2015.

A Russian FSB Coast Guard ship accompanied the Ukrainian vessel “warned of the necessity to comply with Russian legislation” around 1:45 p.m. local time. The warship “does not plan to follow through the Kerch Strait,” the Ukrainian side responded. The FSB, on the other hand, stated that the Donbass has yet to reverse course.

“At this time, the Donbass is 18 nautical miles from the Kerch Strait, failing to comply with the demand to reverse course,” according to the FSB warning. “The safety of navigation is jeopardized by these acts.” The notification was eventually changed to state that the ship “does not respond to requests” and that its crew’s actions “are seen as provocative and jeopardizing navigational safety.” Later, the Russian state-run news agency Tass quoted an. This is a condensed version of the information.