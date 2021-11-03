Russia responds to Joe Biden’s criticism of Vladimir Putin’s absence from COP26.

“Let’s not forget that forests are burning in California,” the Kremlin responded to President Joe Biden’s criticism of Vladimir Putin’s commitment to addressing the climate catastrophe.

Biden announced his administration’s climate change initiatives during the COP26 session in Glasgow. The absence of the world’s largest polluter, China, and its leader, Xi Jinping, was condemned by Biden.

He also took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gave a video message at the meeting but could not attend in person due to fears about the coronavirus.

In Russia, Biden observed, “The tundra is practically on fire. He (Putin) has significant, serious climatic concerns, but he remains tight-lipped about his desire to do anything about them.” “How do you pretend to be able to lead when you’re doing that?” According to data analyzed by Greenpeace, Russia had its worst forest fire season in modern history this summer.

According to the organization, over 18.16 million hectares of Russian forest were burned in 2021, with experts blaming the fires on climate change and deforestation.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, dismissed Biden’s claim that Russia was not leading on climate change, stating, “We do not agree with such a phrasing of the topic.”

“The tundra is on fire,” Peskov said Wednesday, “but let us not forget that woods are burning in California, Turkey, and other parts of the world.”

“These are the exact repercussions of climate change with which we are dealing.”

“Russia is just taking a very responsible posture,” Peskov told Tass, “and we have established promising, realistic plans for work in this area.”

He said that Russia has much greater climatic concerns than other countries, citing the rate of warming in the Arctic as an example.

According to Peskov, Russia’s climate change plan “was most likely not reported to the US President when he spoke about Russia’s non-participation” in the conference.

“President Putin will have a fantastic opportunity to explain President Biden what we are doing on the climate,” Peskov continued when the leaders next meet in person.

Putin’s climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriyev and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk led a 270-person Russian team to Glasgow.

Russia, along with China and India, is the world’s fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases. This is a condensed version of the information.