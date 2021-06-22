Russia reports a doubling of COVID cases in the last month, describing the situation as “very difficult.”

In response to rising coronavirus rates, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin imposed tightened restrictions on Tuesday, stating that “the situation with the coronavirus remains very difficult” in the Russian city.

According to the country’s state coronavirus task force, 6,555 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Moscow on Tuesday, while 16,715 new cases were reported across Russia. The figures are now more than double what they were a month ago.

Sobyanin outlawed all entertainment and sporting activities with more than 500 individuals in attendance.

Starting next Monday, clients will only be allowed inside restaurants, cafes, and bars in Moscow if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have recovered from the virus within the last six months, or can provide a negative coronavirus test performed within 72 hours previous to the visit. Customers will need to receive a QR code from one of numerous government websites to establish their eligibility.

Coronavirus infections spiked in the Russian capital two weeks ago, forcing city officials to impose mandatory vaccines for employees in the retail, education, and other service industries. Russians have a high level of vaccination resistance, with just about 13% of the population having had at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan – Western Michigan University said that from August to December, it will host a series of lotteries to award more than $100,000 to students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

There will be a total of 60 winners. The top five prizes are each worth $10,000. The funds can be used for tuition, fees, housing, and eating on campus.

“We felt like those would really be incentives that would speak to students,” said Diane Anderson, vice president of student affairs. “Students need help with the cost of education, and we felt like those would really be incentives that would speak to students,” she said.

Students, of course, need to show proof of vaccination.

LONDONâ€”Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is aiming to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions in Scotland on Aug. 9.

She also told Scottish lawmakers changes to current restrictions will be postponed by three weeks to July 19 as a result of a sharp spike in new infections that are largely due to the delta variant first identified in India.

She said 2,167 cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, the highest.