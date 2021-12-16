Russia rejects calls for a reform of domestic violence laws.

Despite a European court judgement requiring Moscow to act on the “staggering prevalence” of domestic violence in the country, Russia rebuffed proposals to strengthen domestic violence legislation on Thursday.

Domestic violence affected approximately 16.5 million women in Russia each year before the epidemic, according to advocates, with viral curbs compounding the situation.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) criticized Russia this week for its “failure” to protect women from domestic violence, stating that “women in Russia are in a condition of de-facto discrimination.”

It said that Russia’s lack of domestic violence legislation had produced a “environment that was favourable” to abuse.

Domestic abuse was decriminalized in 2017 by President Vladimir Putin’s government, which classified it as an administrative offense rather than a crime.

Campaigners who have fought for stronger restrictions for years welcomed the ECHR verdict as historic and predicted that it will pave the way for new legislation.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, dashed down those aspirations on Thursday, stating that the current legislation were sufficient.

Peskov told reporters, “We believe present laws offers all necessary means to confront this evil, and law enforcement agencies are making efforts.”

“Unfortunate and tragic events do happen,” he remarked, adding, “I don’t want to comment on the court’s decision.”

Alena Popova, a leading women’s rights activist, said Peskov’s comments suggested the authorities had not made a “final decision” on revisions to the law, and she promised to press for legislation she co-authored.

Peskov’s remarks were “extremely reckless,” according to Oksana Pushkina, a former lawmaker from Putin’s United Russsia party who works for women’s rights.

The European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to compensate four women who were assaulted or narrowly escaped being killed by their boyfriends and whose complaints to the police were ignored.

In a case that shook Russia in 2017, one of them, Margarita Gracheva, had her hands chopped off by her husband. She was awarded more than 370,000 euros ($419,000) in damages by the court.

Gracheva expressed her satisfaction with the judgment and expressed her hope that Russia would pay attention.

“Many of those who are already deceased and can no longer relate their story,” she stated in an Instagram video.

The court also ordered Russia to pay Natalia Tunikova 25,000 euros ($28,200) after she stabbed her partner with a kitchen knife as he pushed her towards an open balcony in their high-rise flat.

"She was charged with causing bodily harm to her partner, although it was her own accusation against him that led to the prosecution.