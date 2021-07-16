Russia Issues a Warning to the United Kingdom NATO’s Next Black Sea Skirmish Will Be Met With A “Most Severe” Retaliation

The United Kingdom has been handed a warning by a top Russian official. Any replay of an action like that of the British Navy cruiser that sailed near to Crimea last month would be faced with a “very harsh” response, according to the US and its NATO partners.

The deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Mikhail Popov, expressed Moscow’s continued rage following the Black Sea spat sparked by HMS Defender passing by the peninsula Russia acquired.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of NATO Sea Breeze 2021 drills in the region that Moscow considers its backyard, and Russia has accused the US for its involvement.

Popov claimed that NATO states’ navies were being used to pressurize Russia in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the publication that most closely mirrors Kremlin thought.

Popov accused British sailors of breaking Russia’s maritime borders “deliberately,” calling it “a pre-planned provocation that was appropriately suppressed.”

Repeated acts of this nature, according to Popov, “will continue to be suppressed by the most severe ways, regardless of the violator’s nationality.”

“We welcome our adversaries to consider whether to stage such provocations, taking into consideration the Russian Armed Forces’ capabilities,” he stated.

Popov slammed the United Kingdom for claiming to be following globally recognized freedom of navigation norms in Ukrainian territorial waters. He also targeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for implying that such sailings would continue.

“This suggests that future aggressive acts by British ships are not ruled out.”

“What would they say to the families of the British sailors who will suffer in the name of such ‘great’ ideas?” Popov said he would like to ask both Johnson and Raab. ” This website has requested a response from NATO and the British Foreign Office.

Popov’s remarks match those of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who warned last month that if Russia’s boundaries were not respected, it would resort to bombing.

Popov also used the interview, which was released on Wednesday, to condemn NATO’s activity near Russia’s borders, as well as the United States’ construction of its worldwide missile defense system and increased aerial reconnaissance over Russian territory. This is a condensed version of the information.