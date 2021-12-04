Russia is planning an offensive in Ukraine with up to 175,000 troops, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Russia is planning a multi-front operation involving up to 175,000 troops as early as next year, while Ukraine warned that a large-scale invasion could be planned for next month.

On condition of anonymity, a US administration official told the Post that Moscow’s plans “involve significant movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 people, as well as armor, artillery, and equipment.”

While the Pentagon declined to comment on intelligence issues, it did say it was “very disturbed” by information that Russia was planning aggressive moves against Ukraine.

“We remain committed to regional de-escalation and a diplomatic solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tony Semelroth said.

The Post cited an unclassified US intelligence document as saying that Russian forces are already massing at four places, with 50 battlefield tactical groups deployed in addition to the recent deployment of tanks and artillery.

The movement to and from the border is intended to make any tactical movements unclear and ambiguous, according to the Post’s sources.

After both Washington and Kiev reported that Moscow had massed soldiers along its border, US President Joe Biden indicated earlier in the day that he was drafting new strategies to thwart any Russian attempts to invade Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Russia has roughly 100,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border. Russia denies that it is bolstering its military.

“The most likely period for escalation preparation will be the end of January,” Reznikov predicted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “grave worries” about Russia’s plans for fresh action against Ukraine following a meeting with his Russian counterpart on Thursday. If Russia “decides to pursue confrontation,” he warned, “severe consequences” would follow. Both parties confirmed Friday that Vice President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrange a video chat to discuss the growing tensions.

In Washington, Biden told reporters that he was putting together “the most complete and substantial package of actions to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what many are concerned he may do.”

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and has subsequently backed separatists battling Kiev in the country’s east. More than 13,000 people have died as a result of the violence.