Russia is looking into the possibility of US election meddling.

Ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said a probe into US election meddling was “possible,” repeating Moscow’s assertions that tech behemoths like Twitter meddle in domestic Russian politics.

The remarks by Medvedev, who is also the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, came after months of Russian authorities’ pressure on social media platforms, as well as a crackdown on the country’s opposition and independent media outlets.

In an interview with RT that aired on Tuesday, Medvedev was asked about the summons of John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Moscow, over allegations of “intervention of American IT companies in our elections.”

Given that the United States investigated charges of Russian meddling in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, Medvedev was asked by a Kremlin-funded station if Moscow would conduct a similar investigation.

“I’m not sure. But I start with the well-known Latin adage, quid pro quo,” he explained. “I feel that such an investigation may be considered.”

Medvedev claimed that “a great number of attacks were made on the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) systems” during the election, which took place between September 17 and September 19, half of which Russia has previously claimed came from the US.

He stated that the Commission should make a conclusion, and that “ultimately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should also participate.” But, in principle, why not if there is enough evidence that they interfered?”

He gave the example of how his Twitter account advised him to follow imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is currently serving a criminal sentence. Isn’t this meddling in the internal affairs of another country?”

After Apple and Google withdrew an app that encouraged tactical voting to target the ruling United Russia party, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) screamed foul. The FBK has been labeled as a “extremist” organization by a court.

Meanwhile, the Russian government’s communications agency, Roskomnadzor, has accused the digital giants of interfering in domestic affairs, as part of a crackdown on worldwide platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook, which are seen as enabling opposition protests.

Medvedev stated that digital behemoths can function in Russia "provided they follow all the regulations," referring to the rules that must be followed.