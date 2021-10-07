Russia is enraged as the US demands an explanation for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Russia has retaliated against a worldwide demand for answers concerning the poisoning of imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny by accusing the United States of failing to comply with its international chemical weapons responsibilities.

The United States is one of 45 countries that has given Russia 10 days to respond to questions about the Novichok poisoning of Navalny in August 2020, as per the regulations of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The US State Department decided that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok by Russian FSB intelligence officers. The OPCW, based in The Hague, said German-supplied samples from Navalny tested positive for Novichok.

Moscow has denied culpability for the event, which has prompted widespread international condemnation and the airlifting of a Kremlin opponent to Germany for treatment. When he returned to the country, he was imprisoned, which sparked internal riots and led to US sanctions.

The EU, Australia, and Canada, among other countries, said it was “important” that Russia “bring out in full” what it has done to “examine and shed light on the use of a chemical weapon on its territory,” according to a statement released Tuesday.

The Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., on the other hand, singled out the United States in its rejection of international charges concerning the Navalny case.

It accused the US State Department of making “yet another false charge” concerning the “possible use of chemical weapons by Russian intelligence agencies” in a Facebook post.

The accusations leveled against Russia over Navalny were termed by the embassy as part of “an intensive propaganda campaign waged by Western and allied Russian media with the broad thesis based on an erroneous allegation of ‘poisoning’ of the blogger.”

If Russia’s requests for Novichok are not met, the OPCW may suspend Russia’s voting rights, as it did to Moscow’s partner, Syria, in April, according to Agence France-Presse.

In 2017, Russia “eliminated all national stockpiles of chemical warfare agents,” according to the Russian embassy, which was “recorded by the OPCW.”

“In turn, the United States is the sole country with a major chemical weapons arsenal,” according to the statement, which was also carried by the Russian state news agency Tass.

“Russia calls on Washington to complete the chemical demilitarization program and meet international responsibilities as soon as possible,” the statement continued. This is a condensed version of the information.