Russia is attempting to destabilize and split Europe, according to Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins called the build-up as “disturbing” in an interview with Agence France-Presse, saying it was the latest in a series of interconnected acts by the Kremlin, including gas supply restrictions, buttressing the government in Belarus, and disinformation.

He called on NATO to beef up its presence on the alliance’s eastern border in the face of Russian behavior after Latvia hosted a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga.

The deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border with pro-Russian separatist regions triggered a warning from Washington that Russia was contemplating an attack on its neighbor, reigniting worries of a flare-up of the conflict that began in 2014.

“This is all part of one interwoven sequence of events that appears to be destabilizing or creating divisiveness in Europe on some level,” Karins added.

Karins, whose nation shares a border with Russia and, like Estonia and Lithuania, is a member of both the EU and NATO, said the “increased forces near the Ukrainian border is troubling at least because it’s not apparent what the Russian goal is.”

“I believe also that Putin’s idea of somehow reconstructing a Russian-speaking empire, somewhat comparable to the Soviet Union or other clearly seems high on the agenda,” he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal.

He believes that the West should expand all types of help to Ukraine, including military training and equipment, in order to mitigate rather than raise the likelihood of conflict.

“We should not be concerned about assisting Ukraine because a clear signal from the West that we will assist Ukraine more could prevent a further escalation,” he said.

“There would be a greater chance of actual heightened military war if Russia got the idea that there would be no resistance,” he continued.

Given that Europe’s economy is significantly larger than Russia’s, he believes Europe should negotiate from a “point of strength” when dealing with Russia.

“Russia is reliant on cash imports from Europe in the same way that Europe is reliant on Russian fossil fuel exports. We are not a weak (European) Union in the least “he stated

