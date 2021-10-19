Russia is a ‘obstacle’ to peace, according to the US Pentagon chief in Kiev.

On his second visit to Black Sea countries threatened by Russian expansionism, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Moscow to end the bloodshed in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

“We once again call on Russia to halt its annexation of Crimea, to end the war in eastern Ukraine, and to end its destabilizing activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine’s borders,” he said in a meeting with Ukraine Defense Minister Andriy Taran.

“Russia began this war, and Russia stands in the way of a diplomatic resolution,” he continued.

Austin was in Kiev for talks about extending the two countries’ defense cooperation, which was announced in Washington at the beginning of September.

His discussions with Taran and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he had for the second time in less than two months, were crucial in fostering collaboration among Black Sea countries, including Georgia and Romania, in order to counter rising Russian engagement in the Black Sea, he added.

In response to European worries that the US is refocusing its security efforts on China and the Indo-Pacific area, Austin stated, “This region remains essential to us.”

To journalists, he added, “I like the minister.” “That’s why I returned so quickly to visit him.” Despite the US withdrawal of Afghanistan after a 20-year struggle against the Taliban, Taran claimed Ukraine has faith in the US.

“We have no doubt in our strategic partner’s support,” he stated.

“The United States recognizes the significance of Ukraine’s independence struggle in deterring Russian aggression.”

Taran’s reiteration of Ukraine’s aim to move from being a strategic partner to a full member of NATO was met with silence by the Pentagon defense chief.

Given Moscow’s strong rejection, Washington continues to align with Germany and France, which consider admitting Ukraine to the Atlantic alliance as a high risk.

Austin paid a visit to Georgia on Monday and will be in Romania on Wednesday, bringing the same message of solidarity and assurances of continued defense assistance in the face of Russian threats.

The Pentagon has sent a number of patrol boats to Ukraine’s Black Sea fleet in addition to giving armaments such as anti-tank missiles to Ukraine’s struggle against Russia-allied separatists in the east.

In the Black Sea, Taran said the two parties talked about “countering Russia’s aggressive approach, which threatens shipping, economic activity, and causes fresh disputes.”