Russia has warned the Pentagon that the deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe could result in conflict.

Just hours after Russia test-fired a weapon it wants to equip its warships and submarines with, Moscow has warned the Pentagon that putting hypersonic missiles in Europe may unwittingly trigger hostilities.

When asked about Russia’s claims that it had successfully tested a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile on Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said no.

The Admiral Gorshkov ship had successfully test-fired the missile, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. It was launched from Russia’s Arctic region at a speed of Mach 7 and hit a surface target around 217 miles away on the Barents Sea shore, according to the Tass news agency.

The Tsirkon missile’s tactical and technical features were validated during the testing, according to the Defense Ministry, which also released video of the weapon, which President Vladimir Putin earlier boasted could reach Mach 9 speeds and kill targets up to 700 miles distant.

We’d want to remind @PentagonPresSec that any hypersonic deployment in Europe would be highly destabilizing. Their short flight time would leave them with little to no time to make decisions, increasing the risk of unintentional conflict. pic.twitter.com/vY91y1jLik

— Russian Embassy in the United States of America (@RusEmbUSA) July 20, 2021

“We’re obviously aware of President Putin’s statements, […] it’s important to emphasize that Russia’s new hypersonic missiles are potentially disruptive and pose substantial concerns since they are nuclear capable systems,” Kirby said when asked about the test.

“By contrast, the United States is primarily developing non-nuclear hypersonic strike capabilities,” Kirby continued. As a result, we remain committed to deterrence alongside our NATO allies while while fostering greater regional stability.”

Kirby’s statements drew a harsh response from the Russian Embassy in Washington, which is still angry about alliance-led military maneuvers in the Black Sea.

“We would like to inform @PentagonPresSec that the deployment of any [US flag] hypersonic [missile]in Europe would be extremely destabilizing,” the embassy stated in a tweet that included a screen grab of Kirby’s speech, a red exclamation mark, a missile, and flag emojis.

“Because of their short flight length, [Russian flag] would have little to no decision time, increasing the risk of unintentional conflict.”

