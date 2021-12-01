Russia fires a nine-times-the-speed-of-sound Zircon hypersonic missile in a test.

In a surprise disclosure to world powers like the United States and China, Russia said it successfully test-fired the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which can travel at nine times the speed of sound and has a range of 1,000 kilometers.

According to AFP, the Russian military ministry announced Monday that the Admiral Gorshkov battleship fired a Zircon missile at a target in the Barents Sea from a range of 400 kilometers (approximately 250 miles).

The ministry stated, “The objective was struck.” A short video clip also showed the missile shooting a flare of white light into the night sky.

In a speech in February 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Zircon, stating it could kill targets at sea and on land with a range of 1,000 kilometers and a speed of Mach 9. He has previously stated that the deployment of Zircon would considerably improve the Russian military’s capability.

Zircon had just undergone a number of testing, with Monday’s being the most recent. The missile will be fitted to warships and submarines when it enters service next year.

Military.Com previously reported on the Zircon missile’s outstanding technology and speed. According to the article, even if a US ship detected a Zircon missile from 100 miles away, it would only have one minute to respond. To intercept it, the US would have to do it either before launch or by flying an object into its course, according to the article.

The newest attempt comes only days after news broke that China had successfully completed a hypersonic glider test flight in July. A missile was fired at more than five times the speed of sound in mid-flight over the South China Sea during the test. China, on the other hand, rejected the news, claiming that it was merely a normal test of a reusable space spacecraft.

Washington was taken aback by the move, as no government had before demonstrated comparable mastery of a mid-flight missile launch.

The Sarmat intercontinental missiles and the Burevestnik cruise missiles are two weapons that Russia is developing to evade existing defense systems. It is ready to test the nuclear-powered ‘Burevestnik’ missile as part of its advanced weapons program, according to recent satellite pictures. According to CNN, the ‘Skyfall’ missile is designed to bypass US defensive systems.