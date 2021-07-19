Russia Fires a Hypersonic Missile at a Target More Than 200 Miles Away in a Demonstration.

Russia has declared the successful launch of another Zircon [Tsirkon] hypersonic cruise missile test.

The Admiral Gorshkov battleship fired the hypersonic cruise missile at a land target off the shore of the Barents Sea, according to a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry.

From a distance of 350 kilometers, the missile is believed to have traveled at seven times the speed of sound and reached its intended target (217 miles).

The tactical and technological qualities of the Zircon missile were validated during the testing, according to the Defence Ministry.

The firing of the missile was also broadcast on social media.

The #RussianNavy continues to test the #Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. The #AdmiralGrigorovich frigate successfully hits a land target with a #Tsirkon missile off the shore of the #SeaOfBarents in the White Sea.

19 July 2021

Russia has stated that it plans to install the Tsirkon missile system on its submarines and surface ships.

The missile launch comes following rumors that Russia hopes to conduct state trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a surface carrier by August.

“Within the state trials, the maiden launch from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate is scheduled for the first half of August. Flight trials of Zircon from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine will take place in the second half of August, according to an unnamed source in the military-industrial complex who spoke to the Russian news agency TASS.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has lauded the Tsirkon missile as part of a new generation of missile systems that he believes are more advanced than any other country’s armaments.

Putin stated in 2018 that Russia possesses a new line of nuclear-armed weapons capable of breaching US defenses and hitting a target “anywhere on the globe.”

“A low-flying low-visibility cruise missile armed with a nuclear warhead and possessing a practically unlimited range, unpredictable flight path, and the capability to impregnate virtually all interception lines is invulnerable to all existing and future anti-missile and air defense weapons,” Putin said in March 2018, according to TASS.

“The containment of Russia was a failure. It’s past time to accept that fact. This isn’t a gimmick.”

“No one has paid attention to us,” he continued. “You. This is a condensed version of the information.