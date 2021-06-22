Russia drills firing missiles into the Black Sea as the US and allies train there.

As US Navy ships and NATO and partner forces entered the critical waterways to conduct joint drills, the Russian military rehearsed shooting missiles into the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated Tuesday that personnel from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet deployed Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems to the Crimean Peninsula as part of “an exercise to destroy a simulated enemy’s surface ship in the Black Sea.” Crews prepped the launchers for firing after they were in position, detected the simulated target, recognized it, and locked onto it.

The personnel “practiced the algorithm of steps to execute missile strikes against a simulated enemy’s warship by electronic launches” during the exercise, according to the ministry.

The drill came as the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed that it was watching the movements of British and Dutch warships as they joined the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon and other vessels in the Black Sea for Exercise Sea Breeze 2021. The yearly training, led by the United States and Ukraine, was set to have its largest multinational gathering ever this year.

The coordinated operation was a display of mutual commitment and capacity of the NATO Western military alliance and its allies toward upholding their vision for the Black Sea and neighboring areas, according to US Navy Lieutenant Bobby Dixon, who handles public affairs for Exercise Breeze.

“This is the 21st edition of Exercise Sea Breeze, which takes place every year in Ukraine and the Black Sea region,” Dixon explained. “The continuance of this exercise demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enhancing maritime security in the Black Sea in collaboration with our NATO allies and partners. The US and Ukrainian fleets are co-hosting the exercise, which will bring together over 30 countries to operate within Ukraine as well as international waters and airspace in accordance with globally accepted norms and behaviors.”

He said the US and other participants in the exercises were respecting the laws when it came to operating in the Black Sea, and he expected those nations not participating in the exercises to do the same.

“The US Navy will conduct operations in when operating in the same body of water as any maritime traffic.” This is a condensed version of the information.