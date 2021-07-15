Russia dispatches fighter jets to intercept strategic bombers from the United States.

As tensions between Moscow and Washington continue to rise, Russia’s military ministry has stated it dispatched fighter fighters to escort US bombers over the Bering Sea in the country’s far east.

Moscow announced on Thursday that it has dispatched MiG-31 and Su-35 fighter jets to fly alongside B-52-N strategic bombers from the US Air Force over the Bering Sea, which separates North America and Russia.

“Three aviation targets approaching the Russian Federation’s state border were spotted by Russian airspace control systems over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Russian warplanes landed “safely at home” after US aircraft pulled away from the Russian border, according to the ministry.

“The Russian Federation’s state boundary was not violated,” Tass reported, citing Moscow’s standard terminology for such operations, which have been more common in recent months amid tit-for-tat military aircraft flights between the two countries.

