Russia dismisses the National Security Agency’s claims that it hacked government agencies as “unfounded allegations.”

Russian operatives were waging a cybercampaign targeting government institutions around the world, according to conclusions by American and British intelligence services.

According to the BBC, the attacks are linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU’s 85th Main Special Service Center, which is also known as Fancy Bear, APT28, or Strontium.

The National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the National Cyber Security Centre of the United Kingdom released a joint advisory on Thursday that did not name any specific victims or specify which data was stolen.

The GRU, on the other hand, has been tied to attempts to sabotage the 2016 and 2020 US elections.

According to the joint advise, Russian operatives attempted to get access to government cloud services utilized by agencies, energy corporations, and other organizations by saturating their websites with passwords in a crude manner.

The Russian cybercampaign, which began in the middle of 2019 and is “likely” still ongoing, primarily targeted firms that use Microsoft Office 365 cloud services.

The NSA’s head of cybersecurity, Rob Joyce, described it as a “long brute force campaign” being carried out on a “global scale.”

In a statement released late Thursday on its Facebook page in Russian and English, the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. reacted to the report, which was also published by state news outlets.

The Russian response stated, “We categorically reject the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks against government and private facilities in the United States and abroad.”

It stated that cybersecurity issues were discussed during Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s June encounter, and that the best method to combat cyberthreats was through “active contact” between state agencies in both countries.

Putin proposed efforts “to revive Russian-American cooperation” in information security in September 2020, according to the report.

“We hope that the US side will stop making baseless accusations and instead focus on professional collaboration with Russian professionals to promote international information security, including collaborative efforts to combat cybercrime,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Besides, it’s past time to put things right on American territory, where persistent strikes on Russia’s essential infrastructure originate.”

According to an NSA spokeswoman, the GRU-led campaign is still ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.