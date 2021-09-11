Russia dismisses reports that the Taliban would be inaugurated on September 11th.

Following reports that the event was being scheduled on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to provoke the US, Russia has stated that no imminent inauguration of the Taliban administration will take place.

On Tuesday, the Taliban proclaimed the formation of a “caretaker” administration led by incoming interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Al-Qaeda-linked Haqqani network and a US-designated terrorist with a $10 million bounty on his head.

The state-run news outlet RIA cited an alleged Taliban source as saying that the Taliban’s cabinet would be inducted on September 11th, which is the anniversary of the Twin Towers attacks.

The date’s significance was highlighted in local and international media, which cited a tweet by Margarita Simonyan, the president of the Kremlin-funded RT channel, who remarked that the Taliban is “excellent not just at inventing memes but also at trolling.”

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, stated that Russia would not send a team to any inauguration whose date neither Moscow nor the Taliban had confirmed.

On Friday, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia “did not decline” to participate in any inauguration because “there would simply be no inauguration.”

He claimed that the Taliban “change their plans every day,” especially about the inclusiveness of the political process and the government’s inauguration.

He explained, “They [the Taliban]announce the inauguration, then they alter these arrangements.”

“I would tell you honestly, we never intended to recommend our leadership to be at the inauguration, represented by a delegation from Moscow,” he added, adding that an ambassador in Kabul would suffice.

According to the news agency Tass, he stated, “This, in my opinion, is an apparent problem, which is that they [the Taliban]themselves are still confused about what they need to achieve in a priority order.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his desire for the Taliban to be quickly integrated into the international community, allowing the country to be rebuilt.

Although Moscow considers the Taliban to be a terrorist group, it has pledged to maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and is in contact with Afghan factions, seeing an opportunity in the nation following the withdrawal of the US. This is a condensed version of the information.