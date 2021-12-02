Russia deploys missiles and personnel on a Japanese-claimed island in the middle of the chain.

As tensions between Russia and other nations rise, Russian missiles have been placed near Japan’s Kuril Islands chain, according to the Associated Press.

Bastion coastal defense missile systems were shown being transported to Matua island in the middle of the chain in a video released Thursday. The Bastion has a range of up to 500 kilometers and can hit targets at sea. Living accommodations for military personnel and vehicle hangars were also carried to the islands, in addition to missile systems.

Russian ties have a long history on the islands. Matua was once a Soviet Union territory with a military base on the island. Years after Japan established a military facility there during World War II, it reverted to being Japanese territory after the Soviet Union collapsed. Japan presently claims territorial rights to the chain’s four southernmost islands, including Matua.

The recent deployment of missiles and personnel received little attention from the Kremlin. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said during a conference call that Russia was able to relocate military equipment to the Kuril Islands since they were once Russian property and it has a sovereign right to return.

“We continue a political commitment to engage in a comprehensive engagement with our Japanese colleagues in order to find solutions,” Peskov added.

The missile deployment comes as Ukraine, as well as Western countries, accuse Russia of plotting an invasion. The charges are false, according to Russia.

The video was released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday. It shows large missile carriers coming ashore from amphibious landing ships and driving around the volcanic island’s shoreline to take up firing positions in drills.

Following a series of steps by Russia to bolster up its military presence on the Kuril Islands, the deployment was made.

The Bal and Bastion coastal defense missile systems were stationed on two of the four southernmost Kuril Islands in 2016. It followed up by dispatching top-of-the-line air defense missile systems and establishing an airbase on Iturup Island, where fighter jets were deployed, in the following years.

The Kuril Islands conflict has prevented the two countries from negotiating a formal peace treaty.