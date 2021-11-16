Russia denies putting astronauts on the International Space Station in danger during a space missile strike.

Russian officials stated on Tuesday that no astronauts on board the International Space Station were in risk during a space missile strike on an obsolete satellite, dismissing American claims of carelessness.

The collision shattered more than 1,500 pieces of space trash, resulting in a large debris field that forced astronauts onboard the International Space Station to take urgent shelter in their docked pods for two hours.

According to the Associated Press, the four Americans, one German, and two Russians onboard had to close and reopen doors to the station’s various labs every orbit, or 1 1/2 hours, when they traveled near or over space junk.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that a test was conducted and that a defunct satellite that had been in use since 1982 was destroyed, adding that the strike was carried out “with surgical precision” and posed no threat to the space station.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, astronauts are now four times more vulnerable to space trash than they were previously. Cosmos 1408, a decommissioned Russian satellite, orbited around 40 miles above the space station.

“This irresponsible and destabilizing conduct enrages me. “It is unfathomable that Russia would risk not just the American and international partner astronauts aboard the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts,” Nelson said in a statement.

On Monday, US authorities accused Russia of launching a “dangerous and irresponsible” strike on a satellite, resulting in a cloud of debris that might damage the space station and cause the crew to take evasive measures.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “despite its claims of opposing the weaponization of outer space, Russia is willing to… jeopardize the exploration and use of outer space by all nations by its reckless and irresponsible behavior.”

The Russian military said it was carrying out scheduled actions to bolster its defensive capabilities, leading to the fourth anti-satellite missile test ever launched from the ground. The military refuted claims that the test was risky.

“To actually shoot down and destroy a satellite as part of a test of an anti-satellite weapons system was a dangerous conduct by Russia,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

He added that it was particularly concerning "because it reveals that Russia is now developing new weapons systems capable of shooting down satellites and destroying crucial space."