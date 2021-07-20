Russia Debuts a New Fighter Plane That Can Travel at Two Times the Speed of Sound

According to the Associated Press, Russia showcased its newest fighter jet prototype on Tuesday, which is capable of reaching speeds of 1.8 to 2 times the speed of sound.

The new plane was dubbed Checkmate by Rostec, a Russian state enterprise, in an apparent attempt to emphasize its exceptional qualities.

The plane also boasts a 1,864-mile range, as well as stealth capabilities, artificial intelligence, and the ability to transition from a pilotless to a two-seater configuration. The jet, according to Rostec, was designed to cut service costs and be easily adaptable to the needs of the customer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin viewed the potential warplane on display at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon amid great excitement. The air show kicked up on Tuesday in Zhukovsky, a suburb of Moscow.

Sukhoi, a Russian aircraft manufacturer, produced the new fighter as part of the LTS program, which stands for light tactical aircraft in Russian.

The prototype is expected to fly for the first time in 2023, with deliveries beginning in 2026, according to its creators. They claimed that the new design could be transformed into a two-seat variant and a non-piloted version.

According to the company, the new warplane is part of the so-called fifth generation of fighter jets, which includes stealth capabilities and the capacity to cruise at supersonic speeds, among other sophisticated features.

The new design, according to Rostec, has artificial intelligence components to aid the pilot as well as other cutting-edge technologies. According to the company, the jet was created to save service costs and be easily adaptable to changing customer requirements.

The upcoming Russian fighter jet appears to be aimed at the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, which entered service in 2015.

In the days leading up to the air show, Rostec mounted an aggressive advertising campaign, sharing a photo of the new fighter covered beneath a black tarpaulin with the words “Wanna see me naked?” scrawled beneath it. It also produced a video with adoring consumers from India, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Vietnam, and other countries, indicating that it aims to expand its export market.

Last week, plane spotters went to Zhukovsky to photograph the new plane as it was taxied to a parking location across the massive airfield, which has functioned as the country’s primary military aviation test center since the Cold War.

