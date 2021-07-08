Russia claims the West will “regret” meddling in the country’s elections.

Foreign players would “regret” any attempt to intervene in Russia’s next parliamentary elections, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

With Moscow accused of interfering in elections in the United States and elsewhere, Lavrov’s remarks hint that the Kremlin will point the finger at Western countries if there are any demonstrations when Russians vote in September.

He added it’s “not ruled out” that in the run-up to the State Duma elections, “we will see new attempts to unsettle, destabilize the situation, to create protests, preferably violent riots, as the West is accustomed to doing.”

According to Russian news agency Tass, he stated during a speech at Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on Thursday, “a campaign for the non-recognition of our elections will almost certainly follow.” “Such plots exist, and we are aware of them.”

He referenced to President Vladimir Putin’s recent state of the nation address, in which he said that “organizers of any provocations against us would regret it later.”

In addition, Lavrov denounced Western sanctions and “NATO warships near Crimea” as part of a “arsenal of instruments” being used to influence Russian domestic and foreign policies, referring to “our Western colleagues” rather than mentioning any specific country.

The NATO-led Sea Breeze 2021 military drills in the Black Sea have been criticised by Moscow. It also accused the United States of collaborating with the United Kingdom during a June confrontation between Russian forces and the British Navy vessel HMS Defender.

The West, according to Lavrov, “would prefer to negotiate with a weak Russia, with a Russia that is willing to make any concessions.”

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, later echoed his remarks, telling reporters on Thursday that Moscow is “not wearing any ‘rose-colored glasses'” when it comes to prospects for a rapprochement with the West.

“What’s more, we clearly feel these attempts at deterrence all the time,” Peskov added, alluding to the international community’s response to Russia.

The United Russia party is anticipated to retain its majority in the September elections, despite dismal approval ratings.

While there are other opposition parties, the finding by a Moscow court that groups associated to imprisoned leader Alexei Navalny, including as the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), are extremists will put those opposing them to the test. This is a condensed version of the information.