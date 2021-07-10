Russia claims the US and its allies are doomed to fail if they try to test the Black Sea’s borders.

During heightened tensions following NATO and allied forces’ training in the Black Sea, Russia warned that the US and Western allies would fail if they attempted to test the country’s willingness to defend its claimed borders.

Russian officials have rallied against Exercise Sea Breeze, an annual training co-hosted by the U.S. and Ukraine alongside a largest-ever array this year of some 30 other countries in the Black Sea. While the drills happen every year, recent weeks have witnessed an uptick in Russian air and sea interceptions of Western powers, including an incident late last month in which Russian maritime border guards fired warning shots to ward off a U.K. destroyer as the war games began.

The Russian embassy in Washington sent a message clarifying the country’s position in remarks sent to Washington Newsday.

“Maneuvers performed in the immediate proximity to the Russian shores with the use of U.S. and its allies’ destroyers, as well as transport and landing ships—are a provocation,” the Russian embassy in Washington told Washington Newsday. “Such exercises with imitation of landing operations and Special Forces training activities undermine security in the Black Sea region.”

The embassy compared the situation to a fictitious Russian-led drill off the coast of the United States.

Consider a scenario in which Russia conducts training in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the embassy. “This would have caused a firestorm of outrage in the United States.”

Geopolitical tensions over the status of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 as the latter faced political instability, are further aggravating the Black Sea hotspot.

“We call on our partners to comprehend one simple thing—the population of Crimea in 2014 already made its choice. It must be respected,” the Russian embassy said. “The attempts of the West to test Russia’s determination to defend its territorial integrity with such provocative exercises are doomed to failure.”

But the referendum through which that process took place was rejected by Kiev and its Western supporters. And where Moscow sees the Sea Breeze exercise as a “provocation,” the U.S. and allied powers see an attempt to mischaracterize the maneuvers.

“To call this exercise a provocation is to ignore the history of the exercise and the key consistent message,” U.S. Navy Lt. Bobby Dixon, public affairs officer for Exercise Sea Breeze, told Washington Newsday. “The exercise is a multinational coalition of nations committed to partnership and stability in the Black Sea region.”

And he dismissed any direct connection to Russia or current events.

“Also,” Dixon said, “we’re conducting an exercise that’s not in response to any particular country or event, because this exercise has been going on since 1997.”

U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet Deputy Public Information Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer recently gave Washington Newsdaya similar account of Exercise Sea Breeze, saying the nations involved are “demonstrating an international commitment to the stability of the Black Sea.”

“The U.S. Sixth Fleet, along with its allies and partners, will continue to conduct routine operations in international waters and airspace to ensure freedom of navigation and unimpeded maritime commerce throughout the global community,” Comer said.

A NATO official who recently spoke with Washington Newsday also said the alliance regularly operates in the Black Sea, but has an increased focus on the region tied to the issue of Crimea.

“Since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, NATO has increased its presence in the Black Sea,” the official said. “NATO ships routinely operate in the Black Sea, in accordance with international law, usually patrolling the waters for about two-thirds of the year. We have also intensified our cooperation with partners in the region, including Ukraine, through increased information sharing, port visits and exercises.”

While Crimea is firmly under Russian control, Ukraine is engaged in a seven-year conflict against separatists in the eastern Donbass regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, who have declared autonomous people’s republics without international recognition. Kiev has vowed to retake the breakaway territories from what it sees as a Moscow-backed insurgency, while Russia has stressed the need for Ukraine to withdraw heavy weapons and grant the provinces special status as part of the Minsk agreements regarding the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, NATO has expanded its operations not only at sea but also in the air over the Black Sea, whose shores touch NATO members Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

“Several allies are also conducting NATO air policing operations in the Black Sea region, and three NATO members are littoral states with their own forces in the region,” the official added. “NATO allies and partners are committed to ensuring that the Black Sea region remains stable and secure.”

Russia also continues to hold exercises in the region, including in Crimea, where the Black Sea Fleet headquarters is located. Here, Pantsir S1 surface-to-air missile systems and artillery systems have been deployed to practice taking out enemy drones hypothetically targeting advanced S-400 defense batteries that conducted simulated launches in the Krasnodar region of the Southern Military District bordering the Black Sea earlier this week.

While both sides are trying to demonstrate their resolve, Moscow has said it has presented a way out.

“The Russian Federation has repeatedly made proposals to limit training activities and withdraw maneuver areas from the line of contact between Russia and NATO,” the Russian Embassy said.

This proposal, the embassy said, “is about the need to clarify the procedure for conducting radio exchanges, determining safe distances between ships and aircraft of the parties, the use of transponders when flying aircraft over the open sea.”

“Our initiatives are still on the table,” the embassy added, “we are ready for a professional dialogue with the participation of our countries’ militaries.”