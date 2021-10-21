Russia claims that Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be “very dangerous.”

Russia has warned that if Ukraine joins NATO, retaliatory measures will be taken.

The remarks by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko came after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated the US supported Kyiv’s objective of joining the transatlantic alliance and that no country could block it.

Austin stated on Tuesday during a visit to Ukraine that Kyiv has “the right to select its own future foreign policy,” which it should undertake “without outside influence.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that he wants to join NATO as a buffer against Russia, which in May gathered the highest number of troops near the Ukrainian border since annexing Crimea in 2014.

“We believe that this would be an extraordinarily dangerous gesture that would oblige Russia to react properly,” Rudenko told the Russian news agency RIA, adding that “any step will have consequences.”

On Tuesday, Defence Secretary Austin said Russia was a “obstacle” to a peaceful conclusion to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, repeating calls for Moscow to “stop its annexation of Crimea.”

“Since these are NATO-Ukraine talks, it is up to them to decide when and what is required, but we have given them some notice. NATO is aware of our stance on Ukraine “Rudenko stated his opinion.

The foreign ministry of Ukraine has been asked for comment by Washington Newsday.

In recent months, tensions have risen between Russia and the US-led coalition. After the alliance ousted eight Russian diplomats earlier this month, Moscow announced on Monday that it would suspend its permanent mission to NATO.

When the British Navy vessel HMS Defender sailed by Crimea in July, Moscow was enraged. Russia (but not the international world) considers Crimea to be its own territory.

In an event that occurred against the backdrop of NATO Sea Breeze 2021 drills in the region that Moscow considers its backyard, Russia’s deputy security council secretary, Mikhail Popov, accused the US and NATO partners of “a pre-planned provocation.”

According to Reuters, NATO defence ministers are expected to agree on a plan to defend against a Russian strike on numerous fronts.

The “Concept for Deterrence and Defense in the Euro-Atlantic Area” plan comes as Russia progresses. This is a condensed version of the information.