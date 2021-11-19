Russia claims that the West’s Middle East wars are to blame for the migrant crisis at the Belarus-Poland border.

Officials in Russia are accusing the West for starting the migrant crisis presently emerging at the Belarus-Poland border by launching conflicts in the Middle East and neighboring countries over the past two decades.

When asked about Moscow’s position on the thousands of refugees who have sought to enter the European Union via Poland via Russian ally Belarus, the Russian Foreign Ministry referred to remarks made a day earlier before the ministry’s collegium by President Vladimir Putin.

He cautioned that Western countries were taking advantage of the situation to incite instability near Russia’s borders while ignoring their own obligations.

“It’s also impossible to overlook the fact that Western countries are using the migration issue on the Belarus-Poland border as a fresh source of conflict in a region near to us, exerting pressure on Minsk while ignoring their own humanitarian obligations,” Putin added.

He cited the actions of Polish border guards, who had detained a surge of migrants from war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen, who arrived in Belarus after the country’s visa regulations were relaxed in August.

“Just look at how the Polish security forces are acting at the border – you can see it on the internet or on TV,” Putin remarked. “The first thing that springs to mind is those unfortunate youngsters; there are a lot of them.” They’re also hurling grenades and firing water and tear gas at the protesters. Helicopters fly along the border at night, sirens blaring.” However, Poland and Western allies such as the United Kingdom and the United States have accused longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring asylum seekers to his nation as a weapon against his opponents, and have said that Putin has only helped him.

The Russian Foreign Ministry referred The Washington Newsday to statements made by spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a press conference on Wednesday, in which she mentioned a “lack of sense of responsibility for the lives of specific people or regions in connection with their own mistakes, miscalculations, or crimes.”

As if this issue did not exist, despite everything that occurred in Iraq in the early 2000s and continues to this day. This is a condensed version of the information.