Russia claims that the US is attempting to portray Moscow as a “enemy” through its allegations of meddling.

Accusations that Russia is interfering in US politics, according to Russia’s ambassador to Washington, DC, are part of an effort to depict Moscow as a “enemy.”

Anatoly Antonov’s remarks came after CNN revealed that Russia is waging an ongoing and expanding operation to meddle in the US electoral process.

The statements by Antonov in answer to a media question about what he thought of “speculations” that Russia was seeking to “interfere” in American domestic politics were posted on the Russian embassy’s Facebook page.

“Some politicians are trying to divert public attention away from domestic problems by hunting for an external enemy who can be blamed for all of America’s troubles,” Antonov said in the post, which did not indicate which media asked the question.

He claimed that Moscow is wrongfully accused of “driving a wedge into American culture, waging a disinformation war, and running a campaign against American vaccines,” among other things.

He continued, “All difficulties are grouped together, and Russia is blamed for everything,” underlining Moscow’s position that “Russia does not engage in the domestic affairs of other governments.”

It’s unclear exactly specific allegations of Russian meddling Antonov was referring to, although he did mention President Vladimir Putin telling NBC in June that the US had provided no proof of Russian meddling.

Russian media outlets picked up on Antonov’s comments on Friday. The Kremlin-friendly newspaper Izvestia used Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s statement on August 10 as context, saying that Russia and China were “stating the point in public and private that the United States is in decline.”

Meanwhile, Antonov’s remarks were published by Tass in the context of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bulletin issued on Friday.

According to the DHS, Russian-linked media sources, as well as those from China and Iran, “repeatedly reinforced conspiracy theories” about COVID and vaccine effectiveness.

According to current and former officials, despite Washington’s pressure on Moscow through sanctions and warnings, Moscow’s efforts to influence in US elections never ended and are, in fact, evolving, according to the DHS alert.

According to the network’s sources, Moscow may be attempting to capitalize on the current discussion in the United States about vaccines and masks.

According to a study released by the US intelligence community earlier this year. This is a condensed version of the information.