Russia claims that the United States is attempting to foment unrest in Cuba, as it has in other countries.

Russia has accused the US of aiming to incite internal turmoil in Cuba as part of a tried-and-true strategy for overthrowing unfriendly governments around the world.

After US Vice President Joe Biden applauded some of the strongest anti-communist protests in decades on Cuba’s Communist-run island, Moscow has rallied to its Cold War ally’s political defense.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, lambasted Washington’s position, accusing it of aiming to create a so-called “color revolution” in reference to pro-democracy, generally pro-Western protests in other nations, notably those in the former Soviet bloc.

“Here, the rationale is straightforward,” Zakharova explained. “Washington has put it to the test in a variety of scenarios, but it always comes down to the same mode of operation: sponsoring color revolutions against unpopular regimes.”

She then outlined what she claimed was the US approach.

“At first, sanctions are applied against them, and artificial difficulties are created or enforced from without,” Zakharova explained. “Tensions are stoked and anti-government sentiment is stoked on this premise. When a critical mass is reached, the national government has sole responsibility. It is labeled, its activities are questioned, and the situation is on the verge of collapsing.”

“Attempts to utilize the same approach have been made in Cuba,” she claimed.

Following revolutionary Fidel Castro’s acceptance of communism in the aftermath of a 1959 revolution, the country has been subjected to a US embargo for more than six decades. In an episode that caused the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the Soviet Union intervened to defend Cuba, including attempting to install nuclear-capable missiles.

However, the fall of the Soviet Union wreaked havoc on Havana’s economy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden helped to ease a number of sanctions against Cuba, but his successor, former President Donald Trump, has stepped up efforts to isolate the island. The COVID-19 outbreak and the loss of vitally needed tourism earnings have aggravated Cuba’s economic troubles, which Biden has perpetuated so far.

Rare protests erupted across the country last weekend in reaction to a perceived shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and essential supplies. While Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel is at the White House, This is a condensed version of the information.