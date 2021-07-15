Russia claims that its ties with China are now closer than any military alliance formed during the Cold War.

Russia and China have lauded a developing strategic cooperation that they claim surpasses even those created by rival nations during the Cold War, indicating further closer ties between the two as the US-led NATO Western military alliance focuses more on them.

On the sidelines of the international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities” in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met.

Following their meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that “both sides voiced a positive assessment of the dynamics of the development of Russian-Chinese relations” and that “the existing bilateral ties surpass such a form of interstate interaction as military-political alliances of the Cold War era.”

This idea was first expressed in a joint statement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping late last month to honor the anniversary.

In remarks marking the 20th anniversary of their countries’ Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation on Thursday, Lavrov emphasized these statements, as well as his Chinese counterpart’s appraisal of bilateral ties as “the finest in history.”

“I’d also like to highlight the terms in this statement that imply our ties have now transcended such forms of interstate interaction as the military-political alliances of the Cold War era,” Lavrov added. “In all areas, this is the most fundamental guideline for improving relations between Russia and China.”

Vitaly Fadeev, a senior counselor at the Russian Embassy in China, highlighted the theme in a video message on Thursday.

According to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency, “Russian-Chinese relations outperform traditional military-political alliances in terms of efficacy and stability, with the flexibility that helps support this structure of cooperation.”

The Cold War was a tumultuous moment for relations between the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China, driven by the competition between Washington and Moscow that gave rise to the opposing NATO and Warsaw Pact blocs. While the two communist powers were initially allied, they split apart in the 1960s and only began to explore a more in-depth partnership when the Soviet Union collapsed.

