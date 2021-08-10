Russia claims that American forces are not legally in Syria, while the US admits to making a mistake on the UN mandate claim.

Russia reaffirmed its opposition to American troops in Syria, contradicting a US military statement on Twitter that said they were there in accordance with international law and a UN Security Council resolution.

The spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led campaign against ISIS in the Middle East, including Syria, Wayne Marotto, told This website that his tweet about the resolution was incorrect and that the deployment of US forces in Syria was “pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

Syria is a crucial point of contention between Russia and the United States in terms of foreign policy. The Russian embassy in Washington, DC, posted a screenshot of a tweet from Marotto on Monday, which stated that US forces were in Syria’s northeast “under international law – UN Security Council Resolution 2254 issued December 2015.”

“The @CJTFOIR mission in NE Syria remains the same—destroy Daesh, its remnants, and ensure its enduring defeat with our partner force, the #SDF.”

[email protected], it is a truth that armed forces have no legal need to remain in. UNSCR 2254 is interpreted in such a stupid way by you. Please take the time to read the entire document.

It also included a link to a resolution passed on December 18, 2015, calling for a stop to strikes on civilian targets while allowing offensives against terrorist organisations like ISIS.

“The only permanent solution to the current crisis in Syria is through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people,” according to the resolution.

“I was instructed by military attorneys that as a matter of international law, the US Forces are in Syria to conduct defeat-ISIS activities in national self-defense pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Marotto stated in an emailed statement when reached by This website.

“As a result, I deleted the portion of the tweet that stated otherwise in order to avoid undue confusion. This is a condensed version of the information.