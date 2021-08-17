Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan reach out to the Taliban, who now control Afghanistan.

While the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has shattered the international community’s commitment to the country, regional countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan have maintained embassies in Kabul and expressed willingness to engage with the country’s new leaders.

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met with the Taliban to discuss embassy security just as they were settling into the city. Following his remarks, he praised a group he described as acting “responsibly and civilizedly” since capturing Kabul in a generally peaceful manner.

“They want to make sure there aren’t any provocations, so they don’t have to shoot,” Zhirnov said in an interview with Rossiya-24. “Because almost everyone, including teenagers, carries guns. They appear to be frightened that if something goes wrong that isn’t their fault, it will cast a shadow on them as the lords of the situation. They don’t hide it.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking in Kaliningrad, also saw “a encouraging signal” from the Taliban, citing the notoriously hardline group’s public promises to respecting the views of others.

According to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency, Lavrov stated, “We are convinced and have understood for quite some time that only, as they say now, an inclusive dialogue with all important elements will serve as a beginning towards normalization of the situation in Afghanistan.”

Russia’s acceptance of the Taliban’s legitimacy follows its own tumultuous experience in Afghanistan. In 1979, the Soviet Union launched a decade-long war in Afghanistan in the hopes of protecting a Kabul-based communist government from a mujahideen opposition backed by the United States and regional powers such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. A decade later, it was forced to retreat in defeat, opening the stage for the Taliban’s emergence in the 1990s.

The Taliban essentially controlled most of the country until 2001, when the 9/11 attacks carried out by Taliban partner Al-Qaeda prompted a large US-led operation. Moscow initially supported the Western effort in Afghanistan, but over the course of two decades came to criticize its handling.

With the Taliban regaining control of Kabul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Moscow was “not rushing a recognition” of an Afghan government run by the Taliban. This is a condensed version of the information.