Russia Can’t ‘Dictate’ To NATO, Says German Defense Minister.

As tensions between Moscow and Western capitals over the Ukraine war rise, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday that Russia cannot “dictate” regional security to NATO.

She made the remarks during a visit to Lithuania, which, like its Baltic neighbors Estonia and Latvia, is concerned about security following Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine.

“Both diplomatically and with effective deterrence, we must resolve the delicate situation we are in right now,” Lambrecht told reporters.

“We need to communicate with one another, which includes debating Russia’s suggestions. That is correct and significant “At the Lithuanian military base of Rukla, she added.

“However, Russia cannot prescribe to NATO allies how they should position themselves.”

Lambrecht’s first trip after being named defense minister, following the formation of a coalition government by new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens, and the liberal FDP earlier this month.

“Russia has mobilized forces in the Kaliningrad region that are ten times larger than the battalion stationed in Rukla,” Lambrecht told her Lithuanian counterpart Arvydas Anusauskas.

“Russia’s demands to weaken our countries’ security are just impossible to accomplish in this situation. They should be dismissed, in my opinion “He informed reporters about it.

Around 550 German troops are stationed at the Rukla military post in Lithuania, where Germany is leading a multinational battalion.

In 2017, similar military forces were dispatched to other Baltic republics and Poland to deter Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea and assisted separatists in retaking sections of eastern Ukraine three years prior.

Following the deployment of 100,000 troops near Ukraine, Russia published measures on Friday to limit the role of the US and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for immediate talks with Washington.

The recommendations called for the NATO alliance, which is led by the United States, to refrain from admitting new members or establishing bases in former Soviet republics.

Should Russia’s forces enter Ukraine, the West has threatened Russia with heavy consequences.

Lambrecht urged for tougher penalties on Russia for its troop deployment ahead of her visit.

She warned German tabloid Bild am Sonntag that anyone responsible for any assault would pay “personal consequences,” and that Germany and its allies should keep Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage “in our sights.”

“All diplomatic and economic sanction options must be exhausted. All subsequent steps should be agreed upon with our allies “she stated

Following the discussions on Ukraine, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.