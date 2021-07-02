Russia announces a new COVID death record and advises those who have been vaccinated against the virus to seek a booster shot.

Russia Reports new COVID Death Record, ask Those Vaccinated From Virus to get Booster Shot

As the government announced the greatest daily death toll of the epidemic on Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged COVID-19 inoculated Russian people to seek booster doses.

According to the Associated Press, Moscow health authorities and health authorities in other Russian regions released boosters for the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines on Thursday, which are available to people who have been infected with the virus or who were inoculated more than six months ago.

According to the Associated Press, Russian coronavirus officials have documented more than 20,000 new daily COVID-19 infections since last Thursday, more than twice the daily norm in early June. The 672 deaths on Thursday were the most in the country during the whole outbreak.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told a government meeting Tuesday that the ministry has issued guidelines allowing those who contracted COVID-19 to get vaccinated six months after they recovered, and those who have been immunized to get booster shots six months after their first vaccination.

The highly contagious Delta version of the virus has been blamed for the majority of recent new illnesses in Moscow and other cities, according to health officials. Anna Popova, the country’s senior sanitary doctor, confirmed on Tuesday that the Delta Plus version was likewise the source of the initial outbreak.

President Vladimir Putin revealed during a Wednesday call-in show that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. The Russian leader, who had received the shots out of the public eye, had previously refused to identify the vaccine he got to avoid offering a competitive advantage to its maker. Sputnik V is the most widespread of the four domestically-designed vaccines in circulation.

In recent weeks, Russia’s vaccination rates have risen after authorities in many regions made vaccinations mandatory for employees in certain sectors, including government offices, retail, health care, education, restaurants and other services.

Indeed, while reiterating his position that vaccinations should be voluntary, Putin stressed that mandatory vaccination for some workers was based on the law and expressed hope that this could help prevent a nationwide shutdown.

A spike in vaccination in recent days has been quickly followed by reports of vaccine shortages in a number of Russian regions, and some experts have questioned whether Russia has enough vaccines to go around.

Authorities said earlier this week that 36.7 million sets of four domestically developed coronavirus vaccines have been circulated in Russia, and 30 million more are expected to be produced in July.

As a new wave of infection spreads, authorities in some regions have begun imposing travel restrictions.

Since Thursday, the southern region of Krasnodar, which has a long stretch of Black Sea coastline, has required arriving hotel and resort guests to show a vaccination certificate, a negative COVID-19 test or a document showing they had previously contracted the virus.

As of Aug. 1, only people with proof of vaccination or a document showing recovery from COVID-19 will be allowed into hotels and resorts. The strict rules have triggered a wave of travel cancellations that have shaken the country’s tourism industry.