Russia and India are two of the world’s most populous Veto the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Climate-Related Security Threats.

India and Russia voted against a UN Security Council proposal that would have factored climate change security threats into decision-making.

The measure was approved by 12 of the council’s 15 members, with China abstaining. The security council’s role, according to the United Nations website, is to “take the lead in evaluating the existence of a threat to the peace or an act of aggression.” The proposal, which was backed by Ireland and Niger, would have identified climate change as a threat to international security, calling for the council to “incorporate information on the security implications of climate change” so it could “pay due regard to any root causes of conflict or risk multipliers.” It would also have required UN Secretary-General António Guterres to provide a report on how to minimize climate-related security threats, making them “a major component” of future conflict-prevention initiatives.

Officials from Russia and India argued that climate issues should be handled by designated United Nations bodies such as the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Due to its standing as one of the five permanent members of the council, Russia has veto power.

The officials also mentioned not wanting to upset the apple cart after the United Nations’ climate talks in Glasgow in November ended with a change in language requiring several countries to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal energy, a decision that many other countries criticized as being too weak.

While previous council resolutions highlighted the serious effects of climate change in specific parts of the world, this would have been the first dedicated completely to the subject.

“Positioning climate change as a threat to international security diverts the council’s attention away from genuine, deep-rooted reasons for conflict in the countries on the council’s agenda,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, adding that the resolution would turn “a scientific and economic issue into a politicized question” and provide the council with a pretext to intervene in virtually any country on the planet.

Supporters of the bill said it was a modest and acceptable step toward addressing an existential issue.

"Today was an opportunity for the council to acknowledge, for the first time, the reality of the world in which we live, and that climate change is causing insecurity and instability," said Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason.