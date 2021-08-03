Russia and China agree on a strategy to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As the two partnering countries want a stronger stake in the long-running Middle East issue, Russia and China have declared agreement on the best method to preventing fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

According to the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry special representative for Middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov and Chinese special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun spoke on the phone Tuesday and stated that they “share similar views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

“They emphasized the significance of increasing international support in order to improve the humanitarian situation in Palestinian territories,” according to the statement. “In this context, they emphasized the importance of restoring favorable conditions for the parties to resume a direct negotiating process, which will allow them to avoid future military confrontations and stabilize the regional situation in general.”

The two sides also “decided to continue to closely coordinate efforts in the Middle East direction of foreign policy, which perfectly corresponds to the spirit of strategic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China,” according to the statement.

The conversation was the latest in a series of bilateral confirmations of expanding ties between Moscow and Beijing, which marked the 20th anniversary of their Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Treaty, which has now been extended, last month. This month, they will participate in their fourth annual strategic exercises together, which will take place in China for the first time, and will be the first of many joint military drills to come.

On a policy level, the two great countries are also seeking common ground and have begun working on a number of topics, including the doomed Iran nuclear deal, the deteriorating combat in Afghanistan, and the grave humanitarian situation in Syria.

They’ve recently been seeking for fresh ways to resolve the seemingly unsolvable Israeli-Palestinian problem.

Despite having been at conflict for much of the Cold War, both Moscow and Beijing have a long history of supporting Palestinian factions seeking to reclaim Israeli-controlled territory. Russia and China have strong relationships with Israel today, while maintaining good relations with the West Bank Palestinian Authority.

The US, which has typically been at the forefront of previous Israeli-Palestinian peace initiatives,