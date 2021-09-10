Russia and Belarus are conducting massive military drills, which are alarming their neighbors.

As tensions on the European Union’s eastern border increase, Russia and Belarus conducted large military maneuvers on Friday, with NATO member Poland warning of possible “provocations.”

The week-long Zapad-2021 military exercise in Belarus, western Russia, and the Baltic Sea, one of the country’s largest drills in recent years, will be attended by 200,000 people, according to Moscow.

Rows of Russian warships firing artillery, military jets flying in formation, and columns of tanks pushing over rough terrain were all captured on video by the defence ministry.

The games featured 80 planes and helicopters, 290 tanks, 15 boats, and multiple launch rocket systems, according to Russia.

The drills were officially launched on Thursday, and the exercises began in full force on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin stated on the eve of the exercise that it was “not meant against anyone.”

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who met with Putin on Thursday, stated that the two countries were “not doing anything that our adversaries are not doing.”

On Thursday, the two leaders, who have been in power for more than two decades, met in the Kremlin and vowed to further integrate their ex-Soviet countries’ economies and militaries.

On November 4, Putin is set to sign a slew of integration agreements in Minsk, Belarus’s capital.

Military drills have alarmed countries along the EU’s eastern border.

The first time since the fall of Communism, Poland has declared a state of emergency along its eastern border.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, warned of possible “provocations” and claimed the drills were one of the reasons Warsaw declared a state of emergency.

On Friday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told local press that the government was ready for potential “borderline incidents.”

After a growing number of migrants – largely from the Middle East – attempted to breach the border from Belarus, Warsaw has ordered troops to install a barbed wire fence along the border.

Latvia, which shares borders with Belarus and Russia and has seen an exceptionally high number of migrants attempting to join the EU, has been conducting military training since late August.

A total of 10,000 troops from NATO countries, including the United States and Poland, are participating in the military practice.

Brussels believes Lukashenko is orchestrating the migrant influx as retaliation for the EU’s harsh sanctions on his regime.

Putin said on Thursday that European leaders had requested him to intercede, but that Moscow had “nothing to do with it.”

He suggested that Poland take in refugees. Brief News from Washington Newsday.