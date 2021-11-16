Russia Admits Using a Space Missile to Destroy a Satellite.

Russia admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test on Tuesday, but denied that it had put the International Space Station in jeopardy.

On Monday, US officials accused Russia of launching a “dangerous and irresponsible” strike on a satellite, which resulted in a cloud of debris, forcing the ISS crew to take evasive action.

Concerns over an increasing space arms race, which includes everything from laser weapons to satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit, were sparked by the move.

“The Russian defence ministry successfully completed a test,” the military claimed in a statement, “as a result of which the Russian spacecraft ‘Tselina-D,’ which had been in orbit since 1982, was destroyed.”

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Defense Minister, later stated that the launch employed a “promising” system that “accurately” hit its target.

According to Russian news outlets, he continued, “The fragments that created pose no threat to space activities.”

Officials in the United States claim they were not informed in advance of the anti-satellite missile test, which resulted in more than 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and was only the fourth ever to attack a spacecraft from the ground.

The risk, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is far from over, and debris will continue to harm satellites and activities on the International Space Station.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the test “reckless” and “concerning.”

At a meeting with EU defence ministers, he stated, “It reveals that Russia is now developing new weapon systems that can shoot down satellites.”

On Twitter on Tuesday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly slammed “space vandals” for generating dangerous amounts of debris.

The satellite in question was a Soviet signals intelligence satellite that had been inactive for decades.

The Russian military said the test was part of a planned exercise to improve its defense capabilities, but denied it was harmful.

“In terms of test duration and orbital parameters, the United States knows for certain that the ensuing debris did not and will not represent a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft, or space activities,” it stated.

The US charges were confirmed just moments after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Moscow had put the ISS in jeopardy.

“To proclaim that the Russian Federation poses a threat to the peaceful use of space is, at the at least, hypocrisy,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow, adding that the claims are based on “no facts.”

The crew of the orbital outpost, according to NASA.