Russia accuses the United States of interfering in its election.

Russia has retaliated against the State Department’s criticism of its parliamentary elections by accusing the US of orchestrating cyber assaults in the run-up to the vote.

The three-day election for Russia’s lower house has been marred by claims of fraud and persecution, as well as accusations that the voting was manipulated from opposition parties and foreign governments.

The ruling United Russia party, which backs President Vladimir Putin, is expected to keep its two-thirds constitutional majority in the 450-seat State Duma after the election.

The State Department, on the other hand, claimed on Monday that the vote took place under conditions “not conducive to free and fair proceedings,” and that the authorities’ crackdown included “efforts to marginalize independent political personalities.”

The group affiliated to imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny was labeled “extremist” in the months running up to the election.

Russian rules targeting “foreign agents,” or groups such as media outlets that receive foreign cash, were also mentioned by the State Department.

Due to restrictions imposed by the government, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) did not deploy monitors to the election.

“Russian authorities severely curtailed political pluralism and prohibited the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights,” according to the US.

Russia, on the other hand, responded by labeling the US charges of a rigged election “groundless.”

“The people’s will was expressed in full line with domestic legislation and international law norms,” the Russian Embassy stated in a statement posted on Facebook in both English and Russian.

“Any assertions to the contrary will be rejected. Any infractions had no effect on the overall course of the election and had no bearing on the election campaign results.”

It further stated that the Russian Central Election Commission had “experienced an unprecedented number of cyber attacks” “during the recent elections,” with “50 percent of them detected to be performed directly from the territory of the United States.”

“The goal of these hacks is to bring our electoral system into disrepute. The statement continued, “We would want to obtain full explanations of this case from the American side.”

The statement did not specify any further what hacks it was referring to, but earlier this month, Russia’s foreign ministry summoned U.S.. This is a condensed version of the information.