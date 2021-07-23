Russia accuses the United States and the West of erecting a “Belt of Instability” to undermine Moscow.

Western nations, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, are attempting to create a “belt of instability” to destabilize Moscow, as well as meddling in Russia’s next parliamentary elections and supporting radicals.

Lavrov made a series of charges against Russia’s Western rivals, both American and European, during a foreign policy webinar on Friday morning.

President Joe Biden has promised to punish the Kremlin for its extensive cyber operations against U.S. companies, allies, and federal institutions, as well as its covert operations against dissidents and rival nations. Lavrov’s remarks come amid a period of tense relations between Washington, D.C. and Moscow.

According to the state-run Tass news agency, “they are seeking to establish a belt of instability around us, compelling our nearest neighbors and fraternal communities to make a choice—either you are with the West or you are with the Russian Federation.”

“They seek to absorb the territories around our country by various means—both military and economic—and surround us with a buffer zone, taking advantage of the fact that the West will have a decisive influence on the development of our neighbors.”

Russia has long been concerned about Western encroachment into its sphere of influence. The NATO alliance, a Cold War defensive agreement against the Soviet Union, has always been a source of concern for the Kremlin. The alliance’s ongoing expansion is a major source of irritation for Moscow, prompting fears of war.

Lavrov stated, “This line was thoroughly seen in Ukraine.” “They tried to test such color revolution methods in Belarus as well in recent months.”

“The Americans and Europeans launched a geopolitical struggle for Moldova, not shying away from outright propaganda during the election campaign, directly interfering in the internal affairs of a supposedly sovereign state,” Lavrov stated.

“And now, with their forces, our Western counterparts are striving to increase their presence along the periphery of our frontiers, including Central Asia and Transcaucasia.”

Russia has accused the United States and its NATO allies of plotting regime change in Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, and elsewhere on several occasions. Meanwhile, the US and NATO have pointed to Russian invasions of Ukraine and Georgia as evidence that Moscow is more concerned with expanding its sphere of influence than with regional peace.

Russia’s aggressiveness in Ukraine and Georgia has brought both countries to the brink of collapse. This is a condensed version of the information.