Russia accuses the EU of being “irresponsible” for requesting that European airlines avoid Belarus.

Following criticism from the European Union when Belarusian flight controllers forced a commercial airliner to land and arrested a journalist, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to the sanctions imposed by EU leaders on Belarus, European airlines were warned to avoid flying across Belarusian airspace.

The decision was slammed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who described it as “utterly reckless and endangering the safety of passengers.”

Moscow rushed to lend Belarus political backing, claiming that Lukashenko acted in accordance with international law since he believed the airliner was under bomb danger.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has stated that “increasing Western pressure” has driven the country closer to Russia.

During a meeting, he remarked, “The EU has made a political decision to introduce sectoral sanctions in an apparent attempt to damage our economy and create conditions for other coup attempts.” “We have the support of our closest ally, the Russian Federation, in this situation.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After Belarusian flight controllers advised the crew of a Ryanair jet to land due to a bomb threat, Lukashenko has been increasingly isolated. When the plane landed, no bomb was found, but Raman Pratasevich, a 26-year-old journalist, and his Russian girlfriend were arrested.

EU leaders described it as piracy and hijacking, and retaliated by banning Belarusian aircraft from the bloc’s airspace and airports, as well as recommending European airlines to avoid Belarus. Foreign ministers from the EU drew up stronger sanctions against Lukashenko’s government on Thursday, focusing on the country’s rich potash industry and other cash-cow industries.

As many Western governments have requested, the International Civil Aviation Organization announced on Thursday that it will investigate the diversion.

According to the Kremlin, the dispute has pushed Lukashenko closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has brutally suppressed dissent during his more than quarter-century rule. The two will meet Friday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks on stronger economic ties. The countries’ prime ministers met earlier in the day in Minsk to set the ground for the presidents’ meetings.

The two former Soviet republics have signed a union agreement calling for closer cooperation. This is a condensed version of the information.