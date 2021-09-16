RuPaul is the recipient of a rainbow insect named after him.

RuPaul has been given the name of a newly discovered iridescent insect with “legs for days.”

The Opaluma Rupaul soldier fly is one of 150 new species named by Australia’s National Science Agency (CSIRO) in the last year.

Dr. Bryan Lessard, or Bryan The Fly Guy, is credited for the names of 13 soldier flies, including the Scaptia beyonceae fly, which is named after pop diva Beyoncé.

Opaluma is derived from the Latin words opal and thorn, which relate to the fly’s rainbow-hued appearance and the unique thorn hidden on the underside of their abdomen.

Lessard published photos of the fly with its namesake on Instagram to announce the new name, writing: “Category is: new species celebration!! I named the @rupaulofficial soldier fly for its charm, individuality, nerve, and talent, as well as its long legs!

“Opaluma is a brand-new genus of species that translates to ‘Opal thorn’ in Latin. The flies have prominent thorns tucked under their abdomens and look like little jewels buzzing around on the forest floor!”

Lessard spoke to The Guardian about the motivation behind the name, the 50th species he’s named, and revealed that he was a fan of RuPaul’s flagship competition show.

“While analyzing the species, I was watching a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and I knew it would challenge RuPaul on the runway, serving powerful looks,” he said. It wears a flashy metallic rainbow-colored costume and has long legs. I believe that once [Ru] meets the fly, she will recognize its ferocity and, hopefully, enjoy the name.”

