Royal Mail Issues Warning After Rise in Dog Attacks on Postal Workers

Royal Mail has issued a critical warning to households across the UK, advising customers to take immediate action to prevent potential suspension of mail deliveries. The alert comes after a rise in dog attacks on postal workers, with incidents increasing by 2% over the last year.

According to official figures, postal staff were attacked 2,197 times in 2024, an average of 42 attacks every week. While the number of serious injuries fell by 10%, with 74 recorded incidents compared to 82 the previous year, Royal Mail emphasized that the overall danger posed to workers remains unacceptably high. Some postal workers have suffered permanent or disabling injuries due to these attacks.

To help mitigate the risks, Royal Mail is urging pet owners to take a simple but important step: display a four-word postcard that reads “I have a dog” on their door. This alert notifies delivery staff in advance, giving them time to wait while the homeowner secures their pet, such as by placing the dog in another room, before answering the door.

In a statement, the company reassured customers that delivery workers will wait for them to open the door, which will help ensure both safety and continued delivery. However, if a dog attack occurs, Royal Mail warned that it may be forced to inform the police and suspend deliveries to that address. As part of this effort, postal workers are being trained to handle such incidents safely, and further awareness campaigns are planned.

High-Risk Areas and Continued Concerns

The warning also highlighted specific areas with the highest incidence of dog attacks. The S postcode area of Sheffield recorded the highest number of incidents, with 66 attacks in 2024-25, representing a 61% increase from the previous year. Sheffield has topped the high-risk list four times and appeared on every list since Royal Mail began publishing postcode data. Portsmouth’s PO area followed closely, with 60 attacks, marking a slight decrease of 3% from the 62 reported the year before. Despite this decrease, PO remains among the most high-risk areas for postal workers.

