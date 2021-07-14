Roy Moore’s defamation suit against Sacha Baron Cohen is dismissed by a US court.

A defamation case filed by Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice, against British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for his portrayal of the politician in his show “Who is America” was dismissed by a US judge on Tuesday.

Moore signed a waiver before the interview with Baron Cohen, who pretended to be an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who utilized what he claimed was a pedophile detecting gadget manufactured by the Israeli army, according to the court for the Southern District of New York.

When Baron Cohen’s character waved the false detector near Moore during the comedic section, it started beeping. Moore had hoped to be recognized for his support of Israel with a prize.

Moore was defeated in a special election for the US Senate in 2017 when claims surfaced that he had attempted to seduce adolescent girls while in his 30s. He was accused of sexual misbehavior by some of the ladies. Moore, who has served as the chief justice of Alabama’s supreme court twice, has denied the allegations.

Moore, 74, claimed that the piece had defamed him and caused him and his wife severe pain.

Baron Cohen, widely known for his role as Borat in the film Borat, and Showtime were sued by the couple for $95 million in damages.

Moore’s waiver, as well as the fact that the segment was “obviously a joke,” were enough for Judge John Cronan to dismiss the case.

