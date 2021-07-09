Rouhani apologizes for the power outages and blames them on the heat.

Rouhani apologizes for the power outages and blames them on the heat.

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, apologized on Wednesday for the country’s widespread blackouts, blaming them on a severe drought that he said had pushed up demand and almost halted hydroelectric power generation.

Tehran and Iran’s other main cities have been experiencing frequent power disruptions since last week, which are expected to endure until late July, according to authorities.

Unverified videos circulating on social media purport to show angry Iranians protesting power shortages in a number of towns, including Shiraz and Kazeroun in the south, Amol and Kordkuy in the north, and Tehran.

Azam, a hairdresser in Tehran, believes the government is to blame for failing to “provide the basics,” such as power.

“It’s not like we’re asking for much,” she complained to AFP, adding that the government “just ask the people to be patient and endure.”

“Everything we do requires electricity, and this (outage) has thrown our lives off,” said Hamid, a private firm employee.

Although the energy ministry has issued rolling blackout timetables, many citizens and companies have experienced power outages suddenly in recent days.

“We regret the troubles that the people have faced in recent days,” Rouhani said in televised remarks at a cabinet meeting that was largely focused on the power outages that have prompted widespread outrage.

“On the one hand, due to the state of hydroelectric power plants, our output has decreased, while consumption has increased,” Rouhani stated.

“Industrial expansion and high heat,” he said, as well as energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining operations, were to blame for the spike in demand.

Although the government temporarily prohibited crypto mining in May for a four-month period, Iranian news outlets continue to report frequent police raids on “illegal farms” that authorities claim consume enormous quantities of subsidized electricity.

Rouhani claimed on Tuesday that Iran is experiencing a “historic drought,” with average rainfall down 52 percent from the previous year and hydroelectric power generation “virtually” nonexistent.

He urged the energy ministry to avoid any reduction outside of the two-hour daily blackouts that are scheduled.

Rouhani again slammed Washington’s punitive sanctions on Iran for stifling energy infrastructure investment.

“As a result, there will be no capital, and large projects would be unable to be completed,” he informed the cabinet. “Who wants to invest if the country’s risk level rises?”

According to Thierry Coville of the Institute for International and Strategic Relations in Paris, Iran is experiencing its “most acute macroeconomic crisis” since the 1979 revolution.

According to the report, the government’s infrastructure investment has been drastically cut as a result of the crisis. Brief News from Washington Newsday.