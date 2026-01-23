Romania Rolls Out E-SIGUR Traffic System to Enhance Road Safety

Romania is set to revolutionize its traffic monitoring system with the launch of the nationwide e-SIGUR initiative, a comprehensive project designed to enhance road safety and reduce fatalities. With a budget of 82.05 million lei, funded through European Non-reimbursable Funds, this cutting-edge system will introduce hundreds of radar-equipped cameras along the country’s highways and national roads. The rollout is set to begin in 2026, with the installation of the first cameras expected to transform road traffic management across the nation.

Automatic Enforcement and Real-Time Monitoring

The e-SIGUR system, which will span over 22 months, focuses on three primary components: advanced traffic monitoring infrastructure, automated data processing, and manual review of flagged incidents. Key to the system’s functionality are 400 high-performance video cameras, equipped with radar technology, strategically placed on major roads including the A1, A2, and A3 highways. These cameras will serve multiple purposes, including speed verification, license plate recognition, and toll payment monitoring. The data collected will enable automatic detection of traffic violations, contributing to safer roadways.

The system is not just limited to enforcement; it will also provide vital traffic insights and support the verification of insurance validity and technical inspections. Officials foresee future upgrades, such as real-time video monitoring to enhance emergency response and detailed traffic pattern analysis to assist long-term planning. With a clear objective to reduce road fatalities and bolster traffic law compliance, the e-SIGUR project is aligned with Romania’s National Road Safety Strategy for 2022–2030, which aims to drastically reduce fatalities by 2050.

In a significant milestone, the e-SIGUR system will be the backbone of Romania’s broader efforts to modernize its road infrastructure. However, it’s important to note that, while the e-SIGUR project is poised to be a game-changer, fixed speed detection systems are yet to be deployed. The National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) has already identified locations for new radars, but their installation is still pending. The e-SIGUR initiative, despite this delay, is expected to set a high standard for traffic management across the region.

Romania’s push towards digital road safety is underscored by its adaptability—future upgrades to the e-SIGUR system will allow it to cater to emerging needs, including quicker emergency responses and more efficient traffic flow management. The project aims to enhance public safety by harnessing the power of technology and data, ultimately fostering a culture of responsibility among drivers. The full implementation of the system will provide Romania with the necessary tools to make evidence-based policy decisions and improve road safety standards across the country.

The contract for the e-SIGUR project is set to begin accepting bids in March 2026, with the first cameras expected to go live by the end of that year. As Romania embarks on this ambitious digital transformation, the hope is that the e-SIGUR system will not only reduce accidents and fatalities but also create a smarter, safer driving environment nationwide.