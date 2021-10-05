Romania is in the midst of a political crisis as the government falls apart.

A no-confidence vote among Romanian MPs removed Prime Minister Florin Citu’s liberal cabinet on Tuesday, bringing new political upheaval in one of the EU’s poorest countries.

Citu, a former banker, had only been Prime Minister since December when the USR, a center-right party, withdrew from his coalition last month, citing his “dictatorial mentality.”

His government is accused by the left-wing opposition Social Democrats (PSD) of “impoverishing Romanians and expanding the country’s debts.”

The far-right AUR joined the two parties in voting for the motion, putting aside their usual animosity.

Centre-right President Klaus Iohannnis has been tasked with choosing a new prime minister and has stated that he will engage with political parties next week.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic, the fourth wave has struck us hard, and we are facing an energy price catastrophe… Furthermore, we have a governmental crisis,” Iohannis stated in a broadcast speech.

The no-confidence motion received 281 votes, far more than the minimum 234 votes.

Citu’s PNL party and its allies boycotted the election, calling it “irresponsible.” There were no votes against.

The vote came after only two hours of debate among MPs, during which Citu posed the following question to his opponents: “What do you gain by throwing the country into chaos?”

He left before the election results were announced, but not before stating that the future administration would be “formed on liberal values.”

Despite the recent conflicts, USR has stated that it is open to re-enter government with Citu’s PNL party, but only if Citu is not at the helm.

The PNL, on the other hand, appears to be hell-bent on keeping Citu in his job.

On Sunday, PNL MEP Rares Bogdan, viewed as close to Iohannis, said, “Florin Citu is our option, for the short, medium, and long term.”

According to current opinion polls, Iohannis may just re-nominate Citu, daring other parties to call new elections, which would almost certainly favor the PSD.

The latest political crisis comes as doctors in the country speak of “war-like” conditions as they fight the coronavirus’s fourth wave.

Within 24 hours, the country of just over 19 million people had registered over 15,000 illnesses and 252 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

In Romania, 37,929 people have died as a result of the pandemic.

A fire blasted through an intensive care unit on Friday, killing seven people. Brief News from Washington Newsday.