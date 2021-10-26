Roh Tae-woo, the former President of South Korea, has died.

According to sources, former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo died of natural causes on Tuesday at the age of 88. He was important in suppressing the Gwangju Uprising at a cost of hundreds of lives.

Following a diagnosis of prostate cancer, Roh retreated from public view roughly 20 years ago and was being treated at the Seoul National University Hospital, according to Yonhap news agency.

From 1988 to 1993, he was president, succeeding his longtime buddy and tyrant Chun Doo-hwan, who had taken power in a military coup with Roh in 1979.

Many democracy campaigners and liberals were devastated by Roh’s triumph in the 1987 elections, which was the product of a divided opposition. They considered his inauguration as little more than a continuation of the previous government.

Roh presided over the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics and established diplomatic contacts with the Communist bloc, which had long been allied with Pyongyang.

He was succeeded by Kim Young-sam, a former democracy campaigner who was hell-bent on bringing him and Chun to justice.

In 1996, the two former presidents were found guilty of treason.

Roh was given a 22.5-year term, while Chun was given the death penalty. Both were pardoned by the president and released the next year.

His death came after nearly two decades of poor health, which included both other ailments and cancer.