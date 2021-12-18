Rod Stewart Admits Battery After a Fight in a Florida Hotel.

Prosecutors said Friday that British music artist Rod Stewart and his son pleaded guilty to violence in connection with an encounter with a Florida security officer, but neither risk jail time or penalties.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, the 76-year-old singer of “Maggie May” and other hits was accused of hitting a hotel security outside a children’s party at The Breakers, a premium hotel in Palm Beach.

Stewart, his adult son Sean, and other family members, including youngsters, were reportedly denied entry to a party held in the resort’s children’s sector.

The musician, who is known for his raspy voice and mop of blond hair, pled guilty to simple violence, a minor charge that usually carries a fine.

However, the judge denied Stewart and his son adjudication, which means they are not legally convicted and will not suffer any criminal consequences while the court avoids a time-consuming and costly adjudication.

In a statement to AFP, Stewart’s lawyer Guy Fronstin said, “No one was wounded in the event, and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation.”

“Instead, Sir Rod Stewart chose to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenient and unnecessary burden that a high-profile proceeding would impose on the court and the public.”

“In the end, Sir Rod Stewart was not found guilty, put to prison, or placed on probation.”

A spokesman for the state attorney’s office told AFP that prosecutors told the judge on Friday that the victim, Jessie Dixon, had no objections to the resolution.

Stewart has released more than 30 studio albums, including the number-one songs “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” and “Sailing.”

In 2016, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him.

After battling prostate cancer, he reported in September 2019 that he had been given the all-clear.

Sean, Stewart’s son, has a history of substance abuse and legal issues.

Sean Stewart was arrested in 2002 and pled no contest to attacking a guy outside a Malibu restaurant in a fight broken up by Superman actor Dean Cain.

He was arrested in 2015 after riding a luggage carousel into a Miami airport restricted area.